JUST IN: Woman found in possession of ‘stolen’ syphilis test kits and drugs

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A 21-year-old woman was found with suspected stolen medical drugs and medical equipment that includes syphilis test kits and syringes following a tip off from members of the public.

The woman, Sandra Maramba, police said, was also caught with a blank Covid-19 vaccination card.

“Police in Bulawayo arrested Sandra Maramba (21) after receiving a tip off that she was in possession of medicinal drugs suspected to have been stolen.

“The arrest led to the recovery of syphilis test kits, blank Covid-19 card, syringes and several tablets, among other medicinal drugs,” posted the police on their Twitter page.

The police urged the public to give them tip offs in order to fight crime.

“The ZRP encourages the public to supply positive information to the Police as this goes a long way in fighting crime in the country,” said the police.

@bonganinkunzi