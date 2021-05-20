JUST IN: Woman gets 14 months prison sentence for assault

Judge Jarachara, Chronicle reporter

A WOMAN from Beitbridge was sentenced to 14 months in prison for assaulting a 73-year-old woman from Burnside suburb in Bulawayo while her mother called her a stupid baboon.

Laureen Gauma (33) assaulted Ms Ester Sibanda (73) in February this year.

Ms Sibanda who lives at a cottage in the same yard as Gauma.

The motive for the assault was not stated in court.

Gauma appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Amanda Ndlovu yesterday and was sentenced to 14 months and six months were conditionally suspended for five years while the remaining eight months were suspended on condition that Gauma completes 200 hours of community service at a local primary school.

Appearing for the state, Mr Naison Chivhayo said on February 4, 2021 Ms Sibanda was talking to Gauma’s step brother Mr Mark Mitchel who had come to check on her since she was not feeling well. On his way out, the complainant accompanied him to the gate.

When Gauma saw Ms Sibanda making her way to the cottage, she confronted her and pushed her out of the gate, which she locked.

Mr Mitchel returned and unlocked the gate for Ms Sibanda.

In her statement to the police Ms Sibanda said on her way back to the cottage, Gauma shouted at her calling her a traitor and other unprintable words.

Ms Sibanda Gauma’s mother, Nicola, was standing on the veranda shouting at her, calling her “stupid baboon.” – @jdgjarachara