JUST IN: Women sexually assaulted by men in crowded buses

Commuters queue to board a Zupco bus along Herbert Chitepo Street in Bulawayo in this file picture

Andile Tshuma/ Rutendo Ngara, Chronicle Reporters

BULAWAYO Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Judith Ncube has blasted men who are taking advantage of transport challenges by sexually assaulting women in crowded ZUPCO buses.

Cde Ncube, while speaking in an interview with The Chronicle said she was responding to multiple complaints about sexual harassment of women using public transport that she had received.

She said she received the most worrying complaint from junior parliamentarians recently, who said young girls and women were falling prey to perverts in crowded buses who fondle or sexually touch them without consent.

“It is very worrying. I have received these reports, especially from junior parliamentarians that some men in our society are now taking advantage of transport problems and using crowded buses to explore dirty agendas such as caressing and sexually assaulting women and girls in these buses,” said the Minister.