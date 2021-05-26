JUST IN: Women’s Soccer League executive consulting on Covid tests logistics

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League (WSL) executive is finalising with a section of its top tier teams on the logistics of conducting mandatory Covid-19 tests ahead of the start of the season next month.

The season kick-off date has tentatively been set for June 19 and Covid-19 tests are part of the standard operating procedures that national sports associations were mandated to do by the government through the Sports and Recreation Commission.

“We are in the process of finalising with clubs for Covid-19 testing so that by the time the league resumes on the 19th of June all players and officials would have been tested,” said ZWF boss Barbara Chikosi.

She said some clubs have already tested their players and started training in readiness for kick-off.

Zifa will meet the full costs of testing for all 16 Super League teams.

Besides meeting the testing costs, Zifa will also provide each participating team with two sets of playing kits, 30 soccer balls as well as transport to and from matches; which is a first for domestic women’s football.

The imminent return of competitive women’s football will bring joy to the Mighty Warriors coaches, who had faced the prospects of plunging into the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with players in bad physical shape after more than a year of inactivity.

Zimbabwe Women’s Super League teams

Black Rhinos, Blue Swallows, Harare City, Hearts of Oak, Weerams, Conduit Soccer Academy, Correctional Services, Black Mambas, Midlands State University, Auckland, Faith Drive, Ngezi Scorpions Queens, ZRP Harare, Cyclone Stars, Herentals and ZRP Queens