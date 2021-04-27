JUST IN: World Cup qualifiers countdown; Warriors check

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WITH just under six weeks before the Warriors embark on their 2022 World Cup campaign, the technical department is keeping track of foreign players that will do duty for the country.

Following Zimbabwe’s qualification for the Afcon finals set for Cameroon next year, a number of foreign/based players, some of whom previous snubbed national call-ups, have reportedly been “pestering” the Warriors’ technical team indicating their availability for selection.

The Warriors were drawn in Group G alongside neighbours South Africa, whom they face in the opening match between June 5-8, former continental champions Ghana and Ethiopia.

According to tournament rules, only winners of the 10 groups will advance to the final round of qualifying where they will be drawn into five two-legged affairs to determine the five African sides that will grace the global showpiece in Qatar.

The Warriors, buoyed by their qualification for the Afcon finals, will bank on their array of stars, the majority of who are based in South Africa, and Europe to fight for the World Cup dream.

Chronicle Sport kept tabs on performances of some regular national team players at the weekend.

In France, goals seem to have dried up for striker Tino Kadewere, who is on 10 goals and has gone on a seven-match barren spell, since scoring on March 12 in his team’s 1-1 draw with Reims.

On Sunday, Kadewere’s 73rd minute introduction for Toko Ekambi couldn’t save Lyon from defeat against Lille, who beat them 3-2.

Defensive midfielder Marshal Munetsi’s absence in Reims’ line-up was felt as the side lost 3-1 to Olympiue Marseille, ending Reims’ nine-match unbeaten streak.

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa and right-back Tendai Darikwa from Wigan in the Championship missed the Warriors’ Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia in March because of Covid-19 restrictions.

But now that the European seasons are heading to the end, it is highly likely that Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic will have a full squad for the World Cup qualifiers.

Nakamba was an unused substitute in Villa’s 2-2 draw against West Brom on Sunday.

Skipper Knowledge Musona’s season ended on April 17, with his AS Eupen capping the season with a 3-2 away win over Sporting Charleroi to finish 12th with 43 points.

Musona ended the season on seven goals from 22 starts.

Jordan Zemura failed to make to Bournemouth’s squad in their 0-1 home defeat to Brentford in the English Championship, while Darikwa played the entire match in Wigan’s 1-1 stalemate with Burton Albion.

Notts County defender Adam Chicksen continues to struggle for game time, making only one start in 2021, and he wasn’t part of the team that played to a 2-2 draw against Tourqay United in the fourth tier National League.

In Turkey, defender Teenage Hadebe played the entire match when Yeni Malatyaspor beat Ankaragucu 2-1. Hadebe has been in terrific form and was named in the Super Ligi team of the week last week. – @ZililoR