JUST IN: Writer Nesbert Zengeni pens book on hope

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

WRITER Nesbert Zengeni wants to share his experiences as an orphan in his anthology of poems Shepard of Hope, so that they do not lose courage when they are faced with difficult situations in life.

Zengeni who grew up in Chirumhanzu in Midlands province and learnt at Mashamba Primary School and Mutenderende High School. His parents died when he was young and he grew up living with his aunt.

He said this anthology, a second book he has penned, was inspired by the need to preach hope to mankind.

“Having lived a hopeful life, the hope to see a brighter future, I thought it’ll be good to share the testimony, that hope does not disappoint, especially if the hope is fixed on the creator, our God. Shepherd Of Hope consists of poems that whisper hope to the heart, soul and the mind. It whispers not to give up but to keep pushing,” said Zengeni.

He said he wanted to tell people about how he found hope during his upbringing as an orphan.

“Hope carries us from one level to another. No matter what we are facing today, it is not the end of it all, but latter rain shall come and give us new life, new feeling. Therefore, Shepherd Of Hope is the book that will help many to walk through avenues of life until they reach the end of the tunnel. Having lived a life as an orphan in the rural area of Chirumhanzu, sometimes without basic needs, but through, I sail through,” said Zengeni.