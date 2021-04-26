JUST IN: Youth sport lacking in Vic Falls

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

VICTORIA Falls has the potential to build a strong base for junior sports across all disciplines and promote sport tourism if relevant stakeholders invest in sporting activities.

While the city is the country’s tourism capital, it is probably the only city in the country that has never had a team competing in any elite league in the country’s sports.

With competitive sport, the resort city could also attract international teams for camping and friendlies and eventually lead to development of infrastructure.

Having a club in the elite league of any sporting discipline could be a potential cash cow for the tourism industry, which will be welcoming visiting teams almost every weekend for games, translating into boost in domestic tourism.

Football administrator Morgen ‘Gazza’ Dube said it is up to local clubs in the lower tier leagues, including Mosi Rovers, which is in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League, to establish junior structures.

Dube challenged youths at Chinotimba Hall on Saturday to take sports seriously and emulate those who have eked out a living from it.

Few examples that come to mind are Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry, whose swimming career made her an Olympic Golden Girl.

Dube, who is also the Highlanders FC secretary, said sport can be used as an agent of development.

“Youths need to view sport as a trade and not a hobby. There is a wide range of sporting disciplines that can be a decent means of living when taken as a career and this includes athletics, football, swimming, basketball and others.

“Parents, clubs and council should work together to develop sports grounds and the core industry (tourism) should invest in sports in general and football in particular. Funding football is not a loss to business, but an investment,” Dube said.

He said there are numerous marketing opportunities that come with round the clock adverts on teams’ shirts and jerseys, which the business community could tap into.

“Going forward they can cash in on sports tourism. When the town has a club in the elite league, the industry is assured of many beds, food and beverages and fuel consumption every weekend,” he said.

Victoria Falls-based Sports and Recreation Commissioner Gail Van Jaarsveldt said engaging in sport will help youths stay away from alcohol and drug abuse, and bad company.

She said Covid-19 derailed government’s plans to work on establishing a youth and sports centre in Victoria Falls and commended local schools for availing their facilities for sporting events.

“We are in dire need of sporting facilities for youths in Victoria Falls. Our wish is that each township has at least one sports centre where youths can spend time learning sport like is happening at the Victoria Falls Boxing Academy,” said Gail Van Jaarsveldt. – @ncubeleon