JUST IN: Youths must ride on technology, innovation for empowerment – AAG

Rutendo Nyeve, Hwange Correspondent

THE youth should embrace technology and ride on innovation for sustainable economic empowerment, Affirmative Action Group (AAG) Bulawayo chairperson, Mr Bukhosi Ncube, has said.

Speaking on Thursday, as Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in commemorating International Youth Day, he said the call for comprehensive food systems transformation would not be fully achieved without participation of the youth.

The International Youth Day is commemorated on 12 August and this year’s theme is “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human Planetary Health”.

It recognises the need to create food systems that enable all people to benefit from nutritious and healthy food, sustainable agricultural production and food value chains.

This includes mitigation against climate change and encouragement of a renaissance of rural territories as key in food systems transformation.

“Science, technology and innovation are essential to accelerate the transformation of agri-food systems and combating hunger and malnutrition,” said Mr Ncube.

“Evidence shows the importance of food systems for sustainable development are at the nexus that links food security, nutrition, and human health, the viability of ecosystems, climate change, and social justice.

“However, agricultural policies tend to focus on food supply and sometimes on mechanisms to address negative attitudes.”

In line with the Government’s National Development Strategy (NDS1:2021-2025) blue-print, he said the youth should be fully involved in agricultural transformation.

“Our starting point is that agriculture and food systems’ policies should be aligned to His Excellency (President Mnangagwa)’s vision 2030 agenda for sustainable development beginning with NDS1,” said Mr Ncube.

“This calls for deep changes in comparison with the paradigms that prevailed when steering the agricultural change. We identify the comprehensive food systems transformation that is needed.”

[email protected]