JUST IN: Youths urged to exploit tourism opportunities

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

YOUNG people should position themselves to exploit available opportunities in the mainstream economy, especially in the tourism sector, which is dominated by the older generation.

Opportunities in the tourism sector range from hotelier business, safaris, tour guiding, photographic and others.

A majority of youths take part in the sector as workers with many of them doing casual work such as being waiters and waitresses and contract tour guides.

Acting Zanu-PF Youth League Secretary Cde Tendai Chirau believes youths can venture into the industry and widen opportunity. He implored authorities to relax some of the entry requirements.

Cde Chirau was speaking during an Africa Day visit to the country’s resort town on Tuesday where he noted that youths were the worst affected by Covid-19 as many of them were casual workers and lost employment when the global pandemic hit the tourism industry.

“It is our wish that youths continue to participate in the commanding heights of the economy and this includes tourism,” he said.

“We are aware that tourism has been affected by Covid-19 and this has caused the authorities to concentrate on domestic tourism.

“So, we believe more young people should be given opportunities in that sector, especially to do with fisheries, tour guiding and hunting safaris so that they establish themselves and contribute to the country’s economic mantra,” said Cde Chirau.

He said young people have zeal and energy to participate in economic activity but lack the necessary support to realise their full potential.

“What’s needed is an appreciation of the youths and for conditions of entry into a particular field in the economy especially in tourism to be relaxed. The conditions must not be the same with those of other generations and established companies,” he added.

Few youths have started some businesses in the tourism sector but some have found it tough to compete with well-established companies and operators.

Others have folded while some end up providing informal services where they solicit for clients on the streets using unorthodox methods as they struggle to raise licence fees required to register with either the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority or the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority whose mandate is to regulate and register operators.

Mrs Thandiwe Mafa-Moyo, proprietor of Minanda Tours, a newly established travel agency said the operating environment was tough and has been compounded by successive lockdowns.

[email protected]