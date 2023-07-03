Just in …Zanu PF election juggernaut descends on Mbare

Harare Bureau

THE ruling Zanu PF party election campaign juggernaut will this morning descend on Mbare where Vice President and Second Secretary Dr Constantino Chiwenga is expected to address al rally at the Mbare Netball Complex.

Zimbabwe is due to hold harmonized elections on August 23 with pollsters tipping the revolutionary party and its Presidential candidate, President Mnangagwa, to romp to victory on the back of the developmental trajectory that the Second Republic is championing.

President Mnangagwa launched the party’s election campaign in Chipinge, Manicaland Province on June 24 setting the stage for a nationwide campaign program for the revolutionary party.

In his message at the launch, President Mnangagwa declared that Zanu PF was unstoppable as it gears the country for rapid economic growth and a march towards an empowered upper-middle income economy by 2030.

Thousands of party faithful are queuing outside the Mbare netball complex ahead of VP Chiwenga and other national party leaders’ arrival where they are expected to share President Mnangagwa’s development plan for the constituency.

Mbare constituency, as is the case with the majority of other constituencies in Harare Metropolitan Province, have been dominated by opposition parties since the turn of the millennium, but a cross section of locals is saying it is an experiment that has failed dismally.

Top on the electorate’s challenges here is council’s neglect of social services and amenities.

Flowing raw sewage has become the norm in and around the suburb, water reticulation has been neglected leaving residents exposed to unsafe drinking water and prone to disease.

The bus termini and the market have all been neglected much to the chagrin of the residents.

Zanu PF Women’s League Provincial Chairlady Cde Ratidzo Mukarati has told The Herald new crew here that 2023 is the year Zanu PF will reclaim its dominance in Harare from the opposition.

“Harare and all other urban centres where people used to think the opposition CCC was invincible is coming back home,” said Cde Mukarati.

“People are saying we are tired of the opposition’s excuses, they are saying we have heard of the President’s vision 2030 and we are to be on board as the President drives development in the country,” she said.

More to follow . . .