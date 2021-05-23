JUST IN: Zanu-PF Hwange DCC develops a piece of land in Jambezi into a vending market

Zanu-PF Hwange District Coordinating Committee Chairperson Cde Matthew Muleya committed to developing land allocated for women in Jambezi as their market place for vending and other projects, at a rally held at Jambezi centre on Thursday.

Lingani Nyika, Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF Hwange District Coordinating Committee (DCC) has undertaken to develop a piece of land in Jambezi outside Victoria Falls town into a vending market to capacitate women and youths.

This comes as the ruling party has started making cells, the party’s grassroots structures from where it builds structures going up in preparation for the 2023 elections.

The piece of land was allocated by Hwange Rural District Council where Hwange DCC chairman Cde Mathew Muleya is a councillor some years back but has been lying idle.

The DCC held a rally in Jambezi last week where Cde Muleya and his Secretary for Administration Cde Nkosilathi Jiyane pledged commitment to start building the market.

The rally was held at Jambezi centre with the aim of mobilizing people to join the ruling party as Zanu-PF is on a driver to get 5 million votes for President Mnangagwa for the 2023 elections.

The land was cleared and pegged but no construction had taken place despite call by members of the community for completion of the project so they open flea and vending markets.

“We have seen there is market that has not been developed for years. We as DCC will undertake to complete that project so that there is a market for women’s projects. We will cater for everything that is needed for the project to be completed,” said Cde Muleya.

The party has been welcoming new members who defect from opposition parties.

Cde Muleya said he was happy with the way people were embracing Zanu-PF.

“We were together during our campaign and we are here again as promised. In Victori Falls we have welcomed many people into the party and we hope to get more numbers here,” said Cde Muleya.

He encouraged members of the public to remain united saying failure to work together is what leads to divisions.

@NyikaLingani.