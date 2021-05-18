JUST IN: Zanu-PF Lupane DCC holds inter-district meeting, welcome new members

Some of the new members welcomed at the Zanu-PF Lupane District Zanu-PF Lupane DCC officials addreas members during an inter District meeting in Lupane

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Zanu-PF Lupane District Coordinating Committee (DCC) held its inaugural inter-district meeting and welcomed 22 new members who defected from the opposition.

Among the defectors were former Kusile Rural District Council chief executive Mhlaseli Mpofu and Njabulo Sibanda who contested the 2018 general elections in Lupane East on the National Patriotic Front ticket.

Politburo member Cde Headman Moyo who is also the national deputy chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association welcomed the new members at the Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial offices in Lupane.

In an interview after the meeting over the weekend, Lupane DCC chairperson Cde Permanent Sibanda said the defectors applied to join the ruling party.

Cde Sibanda said the district has started mobilising people to join the ruling party as they want to contribute to the five million potential voters for President Mnangagwa in 2023.

He said both Lupane East and West fall short of the required 22 000 voters per constituency hence the need for vigorous mobilisation.

Cde Sibanda called for unity of purpose saying it is important to work together as a team.

“We had our inaugural Lupane DCC inter-district meeting where we introduced new members and there were 22 of them. I implored the DCC members to work tirelessly to unite the people. We should also go out in full force to encourage people to register as voters. We need more people to register in our constituencies which fall short of the required 22 000 registered voters. Lupane East falls short by about 3 000 and Lupane West falls short by about 5 000 voters. So, we gave ourselves targets and we want to surpass the 22 000 voter registration targets,” said Cde Sibanda.

He said the inter-district meeting was held after members went through an induction at the Chitepo School of Ideology in Hwange recently.

Cde Sibanda urged women to be actively involved in party programmes adding that the Lupane DCC has nine female members. – @ncubeleon