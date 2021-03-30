JUST IN: Zera sets IPPs output target by 2030

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

INDEPENDENT Power Producers (IPPs) are expected to contribute close to 40 percent of the targeted 11 500MW that the country needs in order to attain an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) chief executive officer, Mr Edington Mazambani, said this in a written response to questions from Business Chronicle following his tour of IPPs projects in Matabeleland South province last Friday.

“The IPPs share is expected to be around 40 percent of the target with the remainder being taken up by the power utility (Zesa),” he said.

At present, Zimbabwe’s demand for electricity hovers around 2 000MW but the country is producing under 1 200MW due to antiquated equipment at its power stations.

Since 2010, Zera has licenced 91 IPPs across the country with 67 of them at various stages of project preparation. Mr Mazambani said 19 of the licenced projects were already operational, producing 134,77MW while five of the investments were under construction.

[email protected]