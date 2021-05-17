JUST IN: Zesa electricity vending system goes under maintenance

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

PREPAID electricity consumers will not be able to buy electricity countrywide on Thursday and Friday this week, as the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) will be carrying out maintenance on the vending system.

The power utility, Zesa, said its prepaid customers should purchase enough power to avoid any inconveniences during the maintenance that will run from Thursday night to Friday morning.

In the past, the prepaid vending system has been faced with shortcomings mostly during the start of the month where most people reportedly purchase power.

In a statement, Zesa said the maintenance is part of a raft of measures aimed at providing efficient service delivery.

“The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to advise its valued customers that there will be interruption of the Prepaid Electricity Vending system on Thursday, 20 May 2021 at 1030pm to Friday, 21 May 2021 at 0600hrs to

facilitate for routine maintenance of the system to ensure continued efficient service delivery.

“Customers on the prepaid channel are urged to ensure that they purchase enough power to avoid running out of credit during the

maintenance period,” read the statement. – @mthabisi_mthire