JUST IN: ZESA sets up whistle-blower toll-free numbers

15 Sep, 2021 - 15:09 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: ZESA sets up whistle-blower toll-free numbers Zesa employees replacing stolen copper cables in Hillside suburb. File pic

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZESA has introduced toll free numbers for members of the public to report incidents of vandalism and theft of its infrastructure.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), which is prejudiced of more than US$2 million annually through copper theft and vandalism of transformers, is struggling to replace the stolen cables with aluminium ones.

In a statement, Zesa Shareholder Relations said: “ZESA Holdings wishes to advise its stakeholders that it has introduced toll free telephone lines to enable valued stakeholders to report to the power utility incidents of theft and vandalism of national infrastructure, theft of electricity (illegal connections), corruption as well as any other unethical behaviour by ZESA employee and members of the of the public.”

The statement assured members of the public that they will not incur any costs in the usage of the toll-free telephone lines to volunteer information (Tip-Off without disclosure of identities of sources) that will lead to the preservation of the integrity of the product and service delivery of the power utility.

“The toll-free lines 08018888 (NetOne) and 08080539 (Econet) will operate for 24-Hours to enable effective and continuous interaction with customers. Your valued cooperation and assistance in relaying such useful information to ZESA would be greatly appreciated,” said the statement.

@bonganinkunzi

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting