JUST IN: Zex Manatsa succumbs to cancer

The Chronicle

Legendary singer, songwriter and bass player Zex Manatsa of the Tea Hobvu fame has succumbed to cancer.

He was 78.

According to a statement issued on Facebook on Thursday afternoon, his family said: “With great sadness we would like to let everyone know that our Father, Our Legend, Pastor and Sekuru Zexie Manatsa, has succumbed to cancer.

“May his dear soul rest in peace.”

The aritste who nurtured a lot of musicians including the late Oliver Mtukudzi and Alick Macheso was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells last year.

He had taken a break to be with family and focus on his health.

