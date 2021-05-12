JUST IN: Zhombe family appeals for assistance for son’s growth surgery

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A MAN from Zhombe in the Midlands is appealing for assistance from well-wishers to raise US$1 500 to take his 18-year-old son for emergency surgery in South Africa.

Takesure Khumalo from Chief Gwesela in Zhombe said his son Duduzile (18) was not able to eat owing to a gum growth which has been giving him problems since 2009.

“In 2009, he was diagnosed with a growth on the left jaw. Up to this day, he has been in pain and has difficulties eating. He now survives on liquids as the growth has been swelling and now affects the whole left side of the face,” he said.

Khumalo said for the past 13 years, his son has been suffering and doctors have failed to treat him. He said they have referred him to neighboring South Africa for an urgent operation.

“I do not work and there is nowhere I can get the money. I am therefore asking well-wishers who can assist me to help me raise the amount needed for transport and the bills. The money can go up to to US$1 500. I will be grateful if I raise the money on time so that I can save the life of my son,” he said.

Khumalo relies on food handouts from the Government through the department of Social Welfare.

“We have been assisted by Social Welfare to cater for Dududza’s medical expenses since 2009 under the Assistance Medical Treatment Order (AMTO) up to this date, but it’s unfortunate they do not cater for international expenses, hence our appeal,” he said

Those who want to assist can contact Takesure Khumalo on 0774896243 or 0712796874