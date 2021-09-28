JUST IN: Zifa board members acquitted

Breaking News
The Chronicle

Harare Bureau

FOUR Zifa board members, including its president Felton Kamambo, were on Tuesday cleared of allegations of transferring judicial funds from one of the country’s football governing body’s bank accounts into a private company’s account.

Kamambo, Farai Jere, Phillimon Machana and Brighton Malandule were today cleared of the offence after Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje upheld their application to exception to the obstruction of justice they were facing.

The quartet transferred garnishee funds that were to be atd by Daisy Lodges from a Zifa account.

