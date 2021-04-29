JUST IN: Zifa Facebook page hacked

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIFA has advised people to disregard messages being posted on the association’s facebook timeline, saying its account has been hacked.

In a statement, Zifa said the unfortunate incident comes a few days after its page had been verified by Facebook as a source of credible information about local football.

“Our Facebook page has been hacked and our administrators have no control over what is being posted on the page as of 29 April 2021. Some may have noticed that the page’s name had been changed from Zimbabwe Football Association to just Zimbabwe Football. That was the hackers’ first action when they commenced the takeover process,” reads the statement.

“We urge all our stakeholders who were following our Facebook page for football content to unfollow the page named Zimbabwe Football and follow our new one, Zimbabwe Football Association.

“The hackers have already posted a 2-hour long video, and they will definitely post more content which is not related to the football issues that the page was established for. We sincerely apologise for any inconveniences caused to those who have already lost data viewing the hackers’ post,” said Zifa. – @innocentskizoe