JUST IN: Zifa to assist clubs in football resumption

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIFA says it is eager for the game to return and is ready to meet all Covid-19 protocols as spelt out by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) in its sport resumption stipulations.

The Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) as well as National Darts Association of Zimbabwe (Ndaz) also say they’re ready to roll after 12 months of inactivity.

The SRC wrote to 29 national sports associations (NSAs), whose codes were classified as medium and high risk, telling them that they can resume activities on condition they meet all requirements set out, including financial costs involved.

Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela said the association welcomed the decision to allow football and other sports to resume activities.

“We have received correspondence from the SRC so that we resume football activities. We will abide and comply in terms of their requirements and will send correspondence to that effect today (Tuesday),” said Gwesela.

He said they will advise on what the association intends doing regarding assisting clubs.

Zifa received US$1.5 million as Covid-19 relief funds from world football governing body Fifa.

Ndaz president Meynard Moyo said his association has always been ready to start competitions in strict adherence to laid down protocols.

“Most of our clubs are ready to roll as they have changed venues or improved their venues to meet the required standards. Ndaz can come in, in terms of national tournaments. Our league games hardly have 20 people and in darts, it’s always the law that you don’t share playing equipment. Temperature checks, sanitisation and disinfection of venues will be done. Only those venues and clubs which meet WHO and government required standards will be cleared to to play. We are also encouraging those clubs that are not yet ready to put their house in order. Darts is a no contact sport,” said Moyo.

Mxolisi Ndlovu, the ZVA president said they were putting in place necessary protocols and once approved, they will get back to the court.

“We have put it to ourselves to come up with necessary protocols. Once approved we are ready to resume. What is important is to make sure we safely return,” Ndlovu said.

SRC acting director-general Sebastian Garikai wrote to the NSAs explaining that there was a possibility sport currently deemed medium to high-risk can become low risk where the degree of risk of transmission can be mitigated.

“The risk of transmission of Covid-19, where there is reasonable frequency of testing, vaccination and stringent containment protocols is low. The resumption of all sport shall be guided by the prevailing World Health Organisation guidelines for the prevention and containment of Covid-19. In this regard the SRC is sharing with your association proposed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and further proposed conditions, for the safe resumption of sport for your consideration.

“This is in addition to your own respective Covid-19 protocols, as guided by your own international federation. May you kindly respond to this consultative document by the 18th of March 2021, indicating your position regarding the proposed approach. Once this position is confirmed, you will be further invited to make the necessary applications for resumption,” wrote Garikai.