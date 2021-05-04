JUST IN: Zim, Egypt ambassadors accredited to Comesa

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE recently appointed Zimbabwe and Egypt ambassadors to Zambia have been accredited to the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) as permanent representatives of their respective countries to the bloc.

The envoys are Zimbabwe’s Ambassador Charity Charamba and Moataz Anwar of Egypt.

“Newly appointed ambassadors of Egypt and Zimbabwe to Zambia have been accredited as permanent representatives of their respective countries to Comesa. Her Excellency Charity Angelina Charamba (Zimbabwe) and His Excellency Moataz Anwar (Egypt) presented their letters of credence to the secretary general of Comesa, Chileshe Kapwepwe on Friday 30 April 2021,” said Comesa in a statement.

The two underlined their governments’ commitment to the regional economic bloc given the large market it provides for trade.

“Zimbabwe has continued to benefit from the different trade and integration programmes that are being implemented by Comesa with support from cooperating partners such as the European Union,” Amb Charamba was quoted as saying. – @okazunga

 

