JUST IN: Zim Embassy offers consular services in SA

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa is now offering more consular services in line with the new Covid-19 regulations under the lockdown level one in that country.

The Consul-General to Johannesburg, Mrs Melody Chaurura said in a public notice that they had reactivated the appointment booking platform for people seeking consulate services with effect from today.

This service for new bookings was suspended in March this year.

She said the appointment facility will only apply to those seeking birth certificates and passport services.

“To book for an appointment, clients should use the link available on our website www.zimbabweconsulate.co.za and the Facebook page Zimbabwe consulate Boeing Road Bedfordview,” said the Consul General.

Mrs Chaurura said only those clients with confirmed appointments for birth certificate and passport services should visit the Consulate under the current setup.

She said the appointments were not transferable and that those seeking services must produce printed confirmation to access the consulate premises.

“Accompanied children are required to have individual appointments too and parents or guardians are advised to reserve bookings for minors.

Clients are strongly advised to adhere to allocate times, given the limited number of people we have to serve within our premises, late arrivals will be turned back,” she said.

Mrs Chaurura said those requiring temporary travel documents do not require booking but may visit the Consulate between 0900 hours and 1130 hours during weekdays.

The clearance of bodies for burial in Zimbabwe, she said will continue to be processed online and also warned the public against engaging dubious characters purporting to be agents of the embassy.