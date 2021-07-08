JUST IN: Zim entices Russian buyers

Breaking News
The Chronicle

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwean business delegation is in Russia where it is showcasing local products as part of efforts to widen the export market and increase foreign currency for the economy.

Led by Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza, Zimbabwe is participating at this year’s edition of Russia International Industrial Trade Fair (INNOPROM), which began on Monday and ends today in Ekaterinburg under the theme “Flexible Manufacturing”.

The delegation includes officials from the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA), Zimtrade, the CEO Roundtable, the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) and the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe (IDCZ).

Among the products being exhibited is Zimbabwean grown horticultural produce, which is known for quality and great original and natural taste.

