JUST IN: Zim footballers among Chiefs’ best Zimbabwe's Knowledge Musona was adored by Amakhosi fans. Pic: Soccer Laduma

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter
WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona has been named among the 15 best Kaizer Chiefs FC foreign signings by South African leading football magazine Soccer Laduma.

Zimbabwean Kingston Nkhatha had an on and off relationship with Chiefs fans but played a key role in Amakhosi’s league title success under Stuart Baxter. Pic: Soccer Laduma

Musona, now plying his trade in Belgium, is among seven Zimbabweans that the publication rated as part of Chiefs’ best foreign signings, with former Zambian striker Collins Mbesuma leading the perk.

Onismor Bhasera was not at Chiefs for long, but made an impact before leaving for England. Pic: Soccer Laduma

The publication rated Musona as the third best Chiefs import, with Onismor Bhasera (now at Supersport United) in sixth place followed by ex-Highlanders and Dynamos central defender Thomas Sweswe, striker Kingston Nkatha, roving wingback Robson Muchichwa and Willard Katsande.

Zimbabwean defender Thomas Sweswe was there for Amakhosi’s Telkom Knockout successes in 2009 and 2010. Pic: Soccer Laduma

Ex-midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha came in at number 14.

Zimbabwean Tinashe Nengomasha is a Chiefs legend. Pic: Soccer Laduma

The lists also has Ghanaian defender Jonathan Quartey at number two, Nigeria’s Muisi Ajao (4), Malawi legend Patrick Mabedi (5), the Namibian pair of Robert Nauseb and Mohammed Ouseb at number 11 and 12 as well as Burundi’s Valery Nahao (13).

Zimbabwean midfielder Willard Katsande has been with Chiefs for 10 years. Pic: Soccer Laduma

Former Uganda international David Obua completes the list.

Zimbabwe’s Robson Muchichwa made his mark with the Soweto giants. Pic: Soccer Laduma

Presently, Chiefs are home to the Zimbabwean pair of Katsande, who has served the club for a decade and striker Khama Billiat. – @ZililoR

