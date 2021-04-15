JUST IN: Zim footballers among Chiefs’ best

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona has been named among the 15 best Kaizer Chiefs FC foreign signings by South African leading football magazine Soccer Laduma.

Musona, now plying his trade in Belgium, is among seven Zimbabweans that the publication rated as part of Chiefs’ best foreign signings, with former Zambian striker Collins Mbesuma leading the perk.

The publication rated Musona as the third best Chiefs import, with Onismor Bhasera (now at Supersport United) in sixth place followed by ex-Highlanders and Dynamos central defender Thomas Sweswe, striker Kingston Nkatha, roving wingback Robson Muchichwa and Willard Katsande.

Ex-midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha came in at number 14.

The lists also has Ghanaian defender Jonathan Quartey at number two, Nigeria’s Muisi Ajao (4), Malawi legend Patrick Mabedi (5), the Namibian pair of Robert Nauseb and Mohammed Ouseb at number 11 and 12 as well as Burundi’s Valery Nahao (13).

Former Uganda international David Obua completes the list.

Presently, Chiefs are home to the Zimbabwean pair of Katsande, who has served the club for a decade and striker Khama Billiat.