JUST IN: Zim man rapes two daughters in SA, gets one pregnant

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A 40-year-old Zimbabwean man has been arrested by South African police for repeatedly raping his two daughters aged between 13 and 15 years over a year until the eldest fell pregnant.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identities of the sexual abuse victims, was arrested in the Zidwe area of Port Elizabeth on Monday following interventions by the Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network (ZiMSN) in the neighbouring country.

ZiMSN secretary-general Mr Shelton Chiyangwa said the two teenagers had been taken to a safe place for counselling and related support.

“This is a very sad ad heartbreaking story. The Victims have been taken to a safe place with the assistance of our head of social services and development Otilia Lynette Wafawarova,” he said.

Mr Chiyangwa said the accused appeared at the New Brighton Magistrate court in Port Elizabeth facing charges of rape.

He said the man was remanded in custody to June 30 for bail application.

“As an organisation, we will continue to advocate for the rights of our people and be the voice of the voiceless in South Africa,” he added. @tupeyo