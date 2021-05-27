JUST IN: Zim Open volleyball qualifiers set for next month

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) is inviting clubs to register with their provincial associations to take part in the Zimbabwe Open qualifiers set for next month.

The Zimbabwe Open qualifiers will be played in regions due to Covid-19 restrictions and each interested team will be required to pay $10 000 in registration fees.

Harare, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central teams will converge in Harare, while Bulawayo will host teams from Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South.

Gweru will play host to Mashonaland West and Midlands sides, and Manicaland teams will travel to Masvingo.

One team per gender will qualify from the regions and converge in Gweru for the finals on July 3.

Zimbabwe usually sets the tone for the season’s national league and has in the past attracted schools and universities as well as teams from neighbouring countries. – @innocentskizoe