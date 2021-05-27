Breaking News
JUST IN: Mpilo Hospital flat goes down in flames

JUST IN: Mpilo Hospital flat goes down in flames

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Zim Open volleyball qualifiers set for next month

27 May, 2021 - 10:05 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Zim Open volleyball qualifiers set for next month

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) is inviting clubs to register with their provincial associations to take part in the Zimbabwe Open qualifiers set for next month.

The Zimbabwe Open qualifiers will be played in regions due to Covid-19 restrictions and each interested team will be required to pay $10 000 in registration fees.

Harare, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central teams will converge in Harare, while Bulawayo will host teams from Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South.

Gweru will play host to Mashonaland West and Midlands sides, and Manicaland teams will travel to Masvingo.

One team per gender will qualify from the regions and converge in Gweru for the finals on July 3.

Zimbabwe usually sets the tone for the season’s national league and has in the past attracted schools and universities as well as teams from neighbouring countries. – @innocentskizoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting