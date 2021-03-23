JUST IN: Zim-SA maintain steady trade volumes

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE volume of exports from Zimbabwe into South Africa through Beitbridge Border Post has remained steady despite the disruptive impact of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic in comparison to other world trading partners.

While many countries resorted to tight lockdown measures in response to second wave Covid-19 spike in cases at the beginning of the year, trading between the two states remained solid.

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) spokesperson, Mr Francis Chimanda, said the country exported goods worth $39, 1 billion to its neighbour between December 2020 and February this year.

Ra materials such as nickel matte, nickel ore and concentrates, platinum unwrought or in powder form, virginia tobacco, coke and semi-coke, ginned cotton, orange juice, oilcake, and other solid residues of cotton seeds and tea, formed the bulk of the country’s exports.

“In the last three months, South Africa was Zimbabwe’s main trading partner in terms of the total value of imports and exports as compared with the rest of the world,” he said.

“Imports from South Africa were 50.44 percent in December 2020, 44.69 percent in January 2021 while 47.15 percent was recorded in February 2021.

“Exports to South Africa were 48.89 percent in December 2020, 43.24 percent in January 2021 while 48.47 percent was recorded in February 2021.”

Mr Chimanda said average trade with South Africa was 47 percent in terms of both imports and exports for the period December 2020 to February 2021.

He said raw minerals ore and concentrates contributed the most in terms of exports, while maize topped the list in terms of imports during the period under review.

The major products imported through Beitbridge are maize (excluding seed), medicaments, crude soya bean oil, maize meal, and parts of steam and other vapour turbines.

“The other imported products include butanes, liquefied, parts of machinery, petroleum gases, instruments and apparatus for physical or chemical analysis, mineral or chemical fertilizers with nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, and urea,” said Mr Chimanda.

He said an average of 292 bills of entries of commercial cargo import/exports were being handled at the Beitbridge Border Post for both local and transit per day.

However, more commercial documents are being processed at the Document Processing Centres (DPC) in Bulawayo, Harare, and Masvingo under the pre-clearance facility.

Mr Chimanda said the movement of commercial cargo through Beitbridge remained consistent with the tax authority processing 432 incoming and 465 outgoing vehicles daily.

“These include both heavy and light commercial vehicles. In terms of transit commercial cargo passing through Beitbridge, we are handling daily averages of 270 outgoing and 222 trucks,” said Mr Chimanda.

During his recent visit to Beitbridge, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, said the country’s economic activity had in the last 12 months peaked in line with the National Development Strategy (NDS1).

He said more commercial cargo now passing through Beitbridge Border Post and that the volume was expected to increase fivefold its capacity upon the completion of the US$300 million ongoing modernization programme in the next two and half years.

The project, which is a partnership of government and a consortium of private players, Zimborders, is being rolled out on 17 years under a built operate and transfer concession.

