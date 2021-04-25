JUST IN: Zim tennis players excel at SA junior tourney

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwean tennis quartet of siblings Kudzai and Kuzivaishe Chapepa as well as Zanenkosi Nkomo and Tanaka Mhlanga all got off to winning starts in the Growthpoint Free State Super 8 tournament in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

The tournament, which kicked-off on Saturday, ends on Wednesday and has attracted top junior players in South Africa, as it precedes the Tennis South Africa Junior Nationals that start on Thursday at the same venue.

Kudzai, who went into the tournament seeded seventh in the Under-14 section after dominating several tournaments in the neighbouring country since the beginning of the year, whitewashed Cara Dillman 6-0, 6-0.

Kuziva, who is playing in the 12 years and under age group, is seeded eighth and began her tournament by brushing aside Lize Rust 6-0, 6-0 in the first-round.

The unseeded Mhlanga also registered a 6-0, 6-2 first round win over Genevieve Goodchild in the same age group.

Nkomo, who is competing in the boys’ 14 years and under age category, also got off to a winning start by dismissing Willem Turck 7-5 3-6 6-4.

Action continues today with the Bulawayo based quartet hoping to carry on with their fine run. – @innocentskizoe

