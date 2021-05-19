JUST IN: Zimbabwe angles for Dubai global expo spoils

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE is intensifying its preparations for the Expo Dubai, a global trade exhibition to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early next year.

The country’s stand has already been designed while the event organisers are fitting the pavilion after the expo dates were shifted due to Covid-19 from between October 2020 to April 2021.

The event will now be held from October this year to 31 March 2022 and Zimbabwe expects to ride on the forum to market its investment opportunities and seal mutual trade ties with international peers.

In a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said participating at Expo 2020 was critical to the county’s engagement and re-engagement drive.

“The objectives of Zimbabwe’s participation at Expo 2020 are as follows: to promote Zimbabwe’s engagement, re-engagement and image building agenda and unpack the country’s Vision 2030,” she said.

“…to promote investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and attract investors in various sectors including mining, agriculture, manufacturing and infrastructure development and to promote trade opportunities for Zimbabwe and seek export markets for agriculture (notably horticulture) and mineral commodities, and other manufactured products in the Middle East.”

At the Expo, the country also seeks to showcase its rich cultural heritage and tourist attractions to the United Arab Emirates, Middle East and the rest of the world as well as promoting the tourist destination.

The Expo will run under the theme, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.”