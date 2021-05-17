JUST IN: Zimbabwe Cricket names Lady Chevrons squad for series against SA

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket has named a 15-member squad that will do battle against South Africa Emerging Women’s squad in a five-match one-day series.

The series is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday and all the games will be played behind closed doors at Queens Sports Club.

According to Cricket South Africa, the Emerging Women’s squad is made up of South Africa’s best emerging players, backed up by a few of the Proteas players. The side will be looking for a better showing following their tour to Bangladesh a month ago.

According to Zimbabwe Cricket, the Lady Chevrons will go into the series minus six key players, captain Mary-Anne Musonda, Chipo Mugeri, Ashley Ndiraya, Nomatter Mutasa and the foreign-based duo of Sharne Mayers and Anesu Mushangwe.

The Zimbabwe women’s team, who were recently granted Test and one-day international status by the International Cricket Council, will be using the matches as part of their preparations for the 2021 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier scheduled for Sri Lanka in December.

The top three teams from that 10-team qualifying event will progress to the 50-over ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

The Lady Chevrons were last in action against Pakistan at home in February, but the tour was abruptly called-off after just one match when Emirates Airlines decided to suspend its Harare-Dubai route between February 13 – 28.

The Pakistan women’s team were forced to fly back home after winning the first ODI.

Zimbabwe women’s squad:

Josephine Nkomo(captain), Christabel Chatonzwa, Francesca Chipare, Chiedza Dhururu , Tasmeen Granger, Nyasha Gwanzura, Marange Precious Marange, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Audrey Mazvishaya, Esther Mbofana, Pellagia Mujaji Modester Muchapihwa, Kellis Ndhlovu, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda.