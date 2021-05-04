JUST IN: Zimbabwe diversifies energy mix

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ZIMBABWE has made significant progress in adoption of renewable energy as the country targets to add more than 2 000MW to the national grid from solar, wind and other sources by 2030.

Work is underway through a partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to come up with an energy efficiency policy whose mandate will be to ensure uptake of energy efficiency measures and efficient lighting systems in manufacturing, mining, agriculture and tourism industries among others.

This is critical as the country strives towards greening the economy in line with global commitments to reduction of emissions.

The Government is also working on a framework towards meeting the requirements of the Paris Agreement on climate change and promoting the integration of the Low Emission Development Strategy (LEDS) into planning.

The tourism sector is already geared to enable comprehensive implementation of the Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change (STIZ-NDC) Project (2018-2020).

In an interview following a national dialogue on eco-tourism and renewable energy conference here recently, director Energy Conservation and Renewable Energy in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, Dr Sosten Ziuku, said the Government was working hard to increase diversification of its energy mix by adopting renewable energies like solar, biogas, wind and other forms such as bio fuels.