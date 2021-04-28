JUST IN: Zimbabwe Golf Association demands development programmes from provinces

Tirivashe Nheweyembwa

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Golf Association (ZGA) has asked its provincial associations to submit “sound” programmes that will help develop both young and senior golfers.

Tirivashe Nheweyembwa, ZGA assistant administrator, said clubs have up to next week Wednesday to submit their programmes.

Nheweyembwa reiterated that ZGA’s desire is to develop and spread golf across the country and demystify it as an elitist sport.

“ZGA has always been supporting junior golf and as such there is no development to talk about if we don’t pull our weight in that regard. To that extent, we have asked all provinces to submit their proposals on how they want to develop golf in their areas based on the situation on the ground and ZGA will avail some resources to them. We want sound programmes that are beneficial to the community.

“These programmes must benefit the intended target groups, for example, the juniors or even the seniors if it’s tailor made for them,” Nheweyembwa said.

Meanwhile, two amateur tournaments will be held next month, with Masvingo playing host to the first competition on May 8 and 9, followed by the Matabeleland Amateur Championship set for Bulawayo from May 22-23. – @ZililoR

