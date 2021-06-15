JUST IN: Zimbabwe National Karate Federation to hold virtual congress due to Covid

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Karate Federation (ZNKF) will hold a virtual extraordinary congress after the Government suspended all gatherings.

The congress had been planned for Gweru on July 3, but the association was forced into a change of plans by the indefinite ban on gatherings because of a sudden spike in Covid-19 infections.

“In order to comply with Government directives, the national executive committee hereby amends the notice of the extraordinary congress of July 3. The extra ordinary congress shall now be held virtually on the Zoom platform, via a link to be circulated to accredited delegates by the 26th of June 2021,” ZNKF said.

ZNKF was formed last year as a breakaway from the Zimbabwe Karate Union (ZKU) to ensure that semi-contact karate members comply with statutes of the World Karate Federation, which bars its members from links with associations that administer full contact karate.

The WKF recently granted ZNKF provisional affiliation, making it the only internationally recognised karate body in the country. – @innocentskizoe