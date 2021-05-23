JUST IN: Zimbabwe Netball Association Bulawayo demands US$500 in affiliation fees

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Netball Association (Zina) Bulawayo province has pegged affiliation fees for teams in its two social leagues at US$500.

Zina Bulawayo runs the Prevention Netball League and Masiye Netball League, which have 16 teams each.

“We received communication from Zina that we must fork out US$500 as affiliation fees for the year. It’s shocking because where do they think we will get that kind of money since we are just social teams,” said an executive member of one of the two leagues.

Zina Bulawayo secretary Lovinia Bhebhe confirmed the new fees to Chronicle Sport, but her chairperson Joseph Nkomazana said the figures are not final.

“Those amounts are just proposals, nothing has been finalised as yet,” said Nkomazana.

Zina has over the years failed to attract corporate partners and largely relies on affiliation fees for its operations.