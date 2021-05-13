JUST IN: Zimbabwe Netball Association & Rainbow Amateur Netball League feud rages on

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The feud between the Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) and the breakaway Rainbow Amateur Netball League (RANL) continues unabated with Zina refusing to register RANL.

This week the netball governing body wrote to RANL advising it that it cannot be registered as an independent league.

Zina contended in 2018 that RANL’s formation violated its constitution.

However, Article 9.1 of the Zina constitution provides for the registration of amateur netball leagues.

It stipulates that members of Zina shall consist of affiliated associations such as inter-banks, Naph, Nash, police, army and urban councils, provinces or organisations, which may be approved or elected by the association on such meetings as the annual general meeting under terms and conditions as it sees fit.

The Sports and Recreation Commission ordered that an AGM be held to enable it to determine the terms and conditions under which the RANL should operate.

SRC also issued a directive ordering Zina to register Ranl.

“They wrote to us this week in response to our application for registration. At the moment we cannot discuss further details on the contents of the letter, but suffice to say they did not register us. We shall soon be meeting as a committee to get more input on the way forward. Our programmes though continue,” said RANL secretary-general Moses Gukumere.

Seventeen teams have since confirmed their membership to RANL and have also started training in preparation for the resumption of league games.