JUST IN: Zimbabwe reports 19 new Covid-19 cases

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

The country has reported 19 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hours bringing the total number of cases to 38 064 and no deaths were recorded.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 372 099 people having been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday. A total of 324 488 people received the first dose while 47 611 got the second jab as of Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 53 yesterday from 73.

All the 19 new cases are local transmissions.

So far, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Zimbabwe now stands at 1 556 while the national recovery rate stands at 92,9 percent.

A total of 1 583 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and positivity was 1,2 percent.

As of April 23, 2021 at 3PM, there were 24 people who were hospitalised of which no patient was admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 11 had mild to moderate symptoms. One had severe symptoms while 12 was asymptomatic.

Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Masvingo, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West and Arundel did not report yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the highest number of eight cases was recorded in Matabeleland North followed by Harare with five cases. Bulawayo and the Midlands and two cases each while Manicaland recorded one case.

“As of April 24, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 38 064 confirmed cases, 35 101 recoveries and 1 556 deaths,” reads the statement.

“Seven new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 92,9 percent and active case go up to 1 407 today.”

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 5 616 cases 5 272 recoveries, 121 active cases and 223 deaths.