Breaking News
Five cops injured in rowdy ...

Five cops injured in rowdy ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Byo welcomes SRC decision to okay Caf courses

09 Jun, 2021 - 14:06 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Byo welcomes SRC decision to okay Caf courses Morris Mukwiti

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Bulawayo province has welcomed news of the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to allow resumption of Caf coaching courses in the country.

The last such course held in the country was the Caf A in January 2017 when Zifa implemented standardisation of coaches in the Premier Soccer League, which affected holders of the Caf B badge, as they could no longer sit on the bench in the PSL.

Zifa indicated that it had applied to Caf for an elite refresher course for topflight coaches as well as for Caf certified instructors.

“As coaches we are very excited by this development, which was long overdue. Our football industry was severely affected by failure to hold such courses. We have a few coaches that hold Caf badges; something which should change urgently, and this can only happen with such courses. Besides that, we are rusty and these courses are vital to get us to the best level,” said Zisca Bulawayo secretary Morris Mukwiti.

“We greatly appreciate this move by SRC and thank them for giving us another lifeline in the coaching profession. We are going to benefit and this will enhance our coaching skills and better our players,” he said.

Zimbabwe only has four Caf certified instructors, Triangle United coach Tawurayi Mangwiro, Nelson Matongorere from Caps United, former Zifa technical director Maxwell Jongwe and incumbent Zifa technical director Wilson Mutekede. – @innocentskizoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting