JUST IN: Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Byo welcomes SRC decision to okay Caf courses

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Bulawayo province has welcomed news of the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to allow resumption of Caf coaching courses in the country.

The last such course held in the country was the Caf A in January 2017 when Zifa implemented standardisation of coaches in the Premier Soccer League, which affected holders of the Caf B badge, as they could no longer sit on the bench in the PSL.

Zifa indicated that it had applied to Caf for an elite refresher course for topflight coaches as well as for Caf certified instructors.

“As coaches we are very excited by this development, which was long overdue. Our football industry was severely affected by failure to hold such courses. We have a few coaches that hold Caf badges; something which should change urgently, and this can only happen with such courses. Besides that, we are rusty and these courses are vital to get us to the best level,” said Zisca Bulawayo secretary Morris Mukwiti.

“We greatly appreciate this move by SRC and thank them for giving us another lifeline in the coaching profession. We are going to benefit and this will enhance our coaching skills and better our players,” he said.

Zimbabwe only has four Caf certified instructors, Triangle United coach Tawurayi Mangwiro, Nelson Matongorere from Caps United, former Zifa technical director Maxwell Jongwe and incumbent Zifa technical director Wilson Mutekede. – @innocentskizoe