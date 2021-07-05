JUST IN: Zimbabwe sportsperson of the year’s advice to athletes

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

REIGNING Zimbabwe Sportsperson of the Year, mixed-martial arts fighter Themba Gorimbo has advised athletes to guard against people they associate with, saying some are bent on destroying their dreams.

In a 49-second video posted on his Facebook timeline, the South African-based fighter said athletes must choose their friends wisely.

“Just a quick advice to my fellow athletes. You might be in soccer, boxing, basketball or any sport, just be careful of people you surround yourself with. I’m not an expert, but I’ve seen careers come and go due to the people you surround yourself with. If you surround yourself with people who influence you in a bad way, trust me, your career will go south and those people are the first ones to laugh at you. As much as it is important to train hard, it is also very important to look at your circle. Know who to hang around with, know who to be with and be careful always,” said Gorimbo.

Last month, President Mnangagwa described the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) mixed martial arts champion as a true inspiration to all Zimbabweans.

Gorimbo came from a humble upbringing to fly the nation’s flag on the global stage and made history last September by becoming the first EFC mixed martial arts champion from Zimbabwe.

He defended his welterweight title in March by defeating Lyle Karam in Pretoria, South Africa.

In May, Gorimbo’s game plan and long hours of training helped transform another Zimbabwean EEFC fighter Sylvester Chipfumbu into a champion.

Chipfumbu won the EFC bantamweight title by dethroning incumbent Faeez Jacobs of South Africa in their five-round fight. – @ZililoR