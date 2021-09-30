JUST IN: Zimbabwean born Laura Nyahuye designs rare Commonwealth Games baton

Laura Nyahuye, who led the design process, poses with the Birmingham 2022 Baton ©Philip Barker

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean Laura Nyahuye has designed a rare 2022 Commonwealth Games Baton that will carry the Queen’s message to athletes across the 72-member nations in a 269-day journey, whose climax will be host City, Birmingham.

The journey begins on October 7 with Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin set to join Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for the grand start that will see the baton covering about 90 000 miles (about 145 000km) on its journey with over 7 500 hands carrying it.

Nyahuye, who is based in Coventry, is the chief executive officer of Maokwo, a not-for-profit company which promotes minorities through art.

Speaking to insidethegames.biz, Nyahuye described working on the design as “an intense yet enlightening process”.

According to insidethegames.biz, the baton features a 360-degree camera, heart-rate monitors, atmospheric sensors and LED lighting, which changes each time the baton is exchanged by two people.

“My prayer is the baton creates a rhythmic heartbeat of peace, love, and a hunger to connect beyond our skin tones and ethnicities,” Nyahuye told the website.

The baton has been deliberately cast in non-precious metals, copper, aluminum and brass, to represent the gold, silver and bronze medals at the Games themselves.

It was made using the traditional method of lost-wax casting.