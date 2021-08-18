JUST IN: Zimbabwean cleric turns church into vaccination centre

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A CHURCH has been converted into a Covid-19 vaccination centre for people to access inoculation as the nearest centre is too far for them to travel.

This initiative comes at a time when the Government has given churches the greenlight to congregate as long as members are fully vaccinated and adhere to Covid-19 statutes during services.

About 200 people per day are being vaccinated at New Highfield Roman Catholic Church in Harare.

Father Clifford Nhetekwa spoke to Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) and said he realised that most people in the community could not access vaccines.

“I realised that most of the people in my community of New Highfield could not make it to Wilkins Hospital to get this vaccine. They were citing transport costs and the majority of the people are very old as Highfield is an old suburb,” said Father Nhetekwa.

He said he asked the Ministry of Health and Childcare for help and they gave him a mobile clinic that operates from his parish.

“I approached the Ministry of Health and they said to me they have a mobile team that can go around and they came to my parish for the sake of the old people and the transport. I also brought in some nurses within the parish for them to educate people about vaccines,” said Father Nhetekwa.

The community has welcomed the move.

As at August 17, 2021, Zimbabwe had 121 046 confirmed cases, including 100 211 recoveries and 4 156 deaths. To date, a total of 2 145 537 people has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Zimbabwe wants to attain 60 percent herd immunity by the end of the year.

[email protected]