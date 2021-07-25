JUST IN: Zimbabwean DJs honour late DJ Mellow Tee with virtual show

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

ZIMBABWEAN DJs are paying tribute to the late DJ Mellow Tee who succumbed to meningitis on Wednesday through an online show that kicked off at midday.

DJ Mellow Tee, 43, was buried on Saturday in an emotional send-off. However, a number of fellow artistes failed to attend due to the Covid-19 regulations in regards to burials that only allow 30 people.

As a way of paying tribute and appreciating the role played by the DJ who played at most nightclubs in the city including Visions, Paparazzi, Hustlers and The Place, various DJs have been lined up to perform at the virtual event.

The show is being hosted by Babongile Skhonjwa at The Place and is being streamed live on Fudu Media Facebook page and Fudu Media TV YouTube page.

DJ Fire is bringing out a flavour dubbed Own Productions while the open slot will be led by DJ Joe Tha OG with the 90’s Anthems. Phat Joe will give the audience an Afro Slow Jam while DJ Nospa will churn out tracks from Concious Dancehall. New Age Amapiano will be led by Eugy with DJ Mzoe bringing out House Anthems.

Open Slot phase two will see DJ Emity Smooth hosting the 90s Anthems second episode while D Josh will give people a feel of RnB. Deep House Classics will be led by Marcus Andro and DJ Kead Wikead will cement the RnB Dancehall MashUp vibes.

Mark Vusani will host the Hip Hop soul vibes with Ndebele Rockstar summing up with Afro Kwaito tracks. – @mthabisi_mthire