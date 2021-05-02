JUST IN: Zimbabweans urged to participate actively in cleanup activities

Leonard Ncube/ Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporters

ZIMBABWEANS have been urged to actively participate in clean-up activities in their localities as the country wrapped up weekly clean-up programmes that were set by Cabinet for April as part of Independence celebrations.

President Mnangagwa launched the National Clean Up programme in the country with every first Friday of the month set aside as a clean-up day to inculcate a culture of maintaining clean environment and help towards greening the country’s economy.

The programme had been a resounding success until it was halted by the Covid-19 induced lockdown last year.

Cabinet recently decreed that every Friday in the month of April is a national clean-up day, over and above the designated first Friday of every month.

last Friday- the fifth and last Friday of April 2021- was the last day dedicated to cleaning the environment for the independence month.

The Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, who was spearheading the clean-up campaign held at Mahamba Business Centre, Bubi District, Matabeleland North said the month April is significant in the country’s history as Zimbabwe commemorated hard-won independence.

“We are cleaning here at Mahamba Business Centre to ensure all Zimbabweans, including those in rural service centres, get the message on cleanliness and make sure the independence month is celebrated in style by cleaning the environment.

“April is important to us as we commemorate our hard-won independence, hence the nation has seen it apt to dedicate the whole month of April for clean-up programmes every Friday,” said Minister Ndlovu.

The clean-up campaigns were under the theme “together-growing our economy for a prosperous, resilient and inclusive society in a clean, safe and healthy environment.”

The national clean-up programme was declared by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in December 2018 where every first Friday of each month is a clean- up day and stakeholders come out and clean their environs.

Minister Ndlovu said the focus of the clean-up programme is now on Rural Service Centres and Growth points, such as Mahamba, as the Government strives to take the message to all parts of the country and by doing so leaving no one behind in the sustainable management of waste.

He applauded Bubi rural district council for procuring a tractor for the collection of waste.

Also present at the clean-up campaign was Director General of Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Mr Aaron Chigona who also took part in the campaign.

In Victoria Falls, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mr Munesu Munodawafa told stakeholders comprising tourism operators, hoteliers, environmentalists, climate change experts and Government departments attending an eco-tourism and renewable energy conference that cleaning the environment is for the good of the country.

Delegates to the conference cleaned various points around Victoria Falls.

Last Friday the national event was in Wedza where turnout was good, according to Mr Munodawafa.

He urged the generality of citizens to develop a culture of cleaning wherever they are.

Mr Munodawafa said the National Clean-up campaign had picked up very well but was affected by Covid-19 last year and had to slow down hence the need to encourage people to revive the spirit.

However, while cleaning, people are urged to observe the Covid-19 protocols and every clean-up session should not have more than 50 people grouped together as they should spread to different points.

