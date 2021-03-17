JUST IN: Zimbabwe/Rwanda hold inaugural joint permanent commission talks

Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

THE inaugural Session of the Zimbabwe-Rwanda Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) is underway as the two countries seek to deepen bilateral ties to achieve mutual development benefits.

The move to establish a JPCC is a brainchild of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his counterpart President Paul Kagame following their engagement in July 2019, where they agreed to establish a commission entrusted with strengthening the blossoming relations between the two countries.

There are enormous opportunities to enhance bilateral trade between Rwanda and Zimbabwe given that both countries are members of the COMESA Free Trade Area and the African Continental Free Trade Area, which came into force in January this year.

Rwanda offers vast opportunities of trade to Zimbabwe, especially in the areas of horticulture, furniture, ICT, manufacturing, textiles, construction services, hospitality services and the agro-processing sector.

The two countries are eager to exchange views regarding key economic reforms as they push to transform the lives of their citizens. As such the high-level talks, which are being held virtually, will discuss bilateral cooperation covering different topics ranging from trade and investment, agriculture, air transport, environment and tourism, education, science and technology, mining and energy, information, youth, sport and arts.

Professor Amon Murwira, who is the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, is leading Zimbabwe’s delegation to the JPCC, which began Tuesday and ends on Thursday, ministry spokesperson Mrs Constance Chemwayi said.

The ministers’ meeting is scheduled for tomorrow (18 March 2021) and will be preceded by the senior officials meeting between 16 and 17 March 2021. The Rwandan delegation will be led by that country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Honorable Dr Vincent Biruta.

“A number of Memoranda of Understanding/ Agreements will be signed during the session,” said Mrs Chemwayi.

“These include: General Cooperation Agreement to establish a Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation, MoU on diplomatic consultations, MoU on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, MoU on cooperation in the field of prisons and correctional services, and an MoU between the Rwanda Development Board and ZimTrade.”

Mrs Chemwayi said there were currently three agreements or MoUs that are operational between Zimbabwe and Rwanda. These are the Bilateral Air Services Agreement, MoU on Mineral Services and an MoU on Cooperation in the field of energy.

“Zimbabwe’s participation in this JPCC is key to the realisation of the country’s foreign policy objectives, particularly relating to engagement of friendly countries with a view to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries,” she said.

Rwandan Ambassador to Zimbabwe, James Musoni, is on record saying Zimbabwe has adequate competency for export opportunities to Rwanda, which spends US$2,9 billion on imports.