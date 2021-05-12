JUST IN: Zimpapers Television Network to broadcast PSL games

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE country’s leading media house, Zimpapers has entered into a partnership with the Premier Soccer League to livestream topflight matches on the Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN).

The PSL and ZTN announced the partnership in a press briefing at Herald House in Harare on Wednesday.

Topflight action starts on May 22, ending a year of inactivity caused by the Covid-19.

ZTN, which enjoys a wide following, will stream PSL matches on its platforms, ensuring that fans across the globe watch Zimbabwe’s topflight games.

PSL chairman Farai Jere described the partnership as “a historic event that we are all excited about”.

“We’re extremely proud to be establishing a partnership with one of the most exciting, innovative and dynamic media companies in Zimbabwe. ZTN has an outstanding track record of delivering top quality programming. Our special relationship with ZTN began last year during the Castle Challenge Cup between Highlanders and FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium where we achieved a record viewing of 600 000 viewers across the board.

“You can’t sit and hope things will happen as before or things change on their own. We need agile leadership which looks at what we need to survive and at the same time keeping the core values expected. We need to make sure that football reaches multitudes of Zimbabweans who love football dearly,” said Jere.

The sealing of the partnership was attended by Zimpapers chief executive officer Pikirai Deketeke, ZTN general manager Nomsa Nkala and PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele. – @ZililoR