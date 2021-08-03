JUST IN: Zimplats output up 12pc

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S largest platinum group metals (PGMs) producer, Zimplats says its six elements (6E) output improved by 12 percent to 153 643 ounces in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from 137 093 the previous quarter.

The 6E are platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium and gold.

In a trading update for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Zimplats said:

“6E metal production in final product increased by 12 percent from the third quarter due to the combination of higher throughput and

increased process recoveries.”

It said 6E metal production in final product declined by five percent from the prior June quarter when volumes benefitted from both the treatment of furnace reverts stockpiled during the furnace rebuild and higher 6E head grade and recoveries.