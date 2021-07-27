JUST IN: Zimplats to set up 185MW combined solar projects

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S biggest platinum producer, Zimplats, plans to set up two solar power projects with a combined generation capacity of 185MW.

The planned solar plants would provide power to the company’s operations in Mashonaland West province.

In a public notice, the country’s energy regulator, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera), which is mandated with the licensing of power generation licences, confirmed receiving applications from Zimplats for 80MW and 105MW solar projects.

“Zera has received an application from Zimplats to construct, own, operate and maintain an 80MW solar photovoltaic power plant at Selous, Mashonaland West,” it said.

The regulatory authority said the project would be for Zimplats’ own consumption. It said Zimplats has also applied for a similar project with a generation capacity of 105MW at Ngezi.

