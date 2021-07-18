JUST IN: Zimra clocks $108,9 billion Q2 revenue, surpasses target by 15.96%

Business Editor

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has recorded $108,93 billion gross revenue collections for the second quarter ended 30 June 2021, which is 15,96 percent above the set target of $93,93 billion.

All revenue heads registered positive growth while refunds valued at $2,29 billion were paid during the quarter under review, resulting in net revenue settling at $106.64 billion.

Vice board chair, Mrs Josephine Matambo, revealed this in the quarterly revenue performance report issued yesterday.

She attributed the improved collections to enhanced revenue measures and the continued positive economic environment on the back of heightened implementation of the National Development Strategy (NDS-1), a five-year Government economic blue-print spanning 2021 to 2025.

“Net revenue collections for the first half of 2021 amounted to $195,18 billion after deducting refunds of $4,64 billion (8.16 percent above target),” she said.

“In comparison with the same period in 2020 where a total of $20,11 billion was collected, nominal net revenue collections grew by 430,19 percent. All revenue heads registered positive growth in nominal terms.”

After adjusting for inflation, Mrs Matambo said net revenue grew by 202,30 percent in the second quarter 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.