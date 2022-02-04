JUST IN: ZimTrade-powered youth export development programme gears for 2nd season

By Velile Dube

THE ZimTrade youth export capacity programme, dubbed ‘Eagles’ Nest’ is entering a second year with improved activities designed to inculcate export culture among youth-led enterprises.

The mentorship programme, which is now fixed on the ZimTrade calendar annually, is aimed at nurturing youth-led small to medium enterprises (SMEs) into export ready companies.

Successful participants will stand a chance to win an export development package that includes market linkages, tailor made financial packages, facilitation of participation at international trade fairs and mentorship from seasoned captains of the exporting industry. Expectations of the programme are that the participants will soon start their export journey under the tutelage of ZimTrade and its partners, which should see an increase in the number of youth-owned businesses contributing to the country’s exports.

This is one of many capacity building initiatives that ZimTrade offers to equip potential exporters to be ready for the export marketing environment.

-Extracted from ZimTrade January 2022 newsletter