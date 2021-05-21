JUST IN: ZimTrade rallies Zim producers to export to DRC

Business Editor

ZIMBABWE is forging ahead with its drive to energise exports with ZimTrade facilitating an outward trade mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo this week where about 30 local companies met up with buyers and suppliers in Lubumbashi to try establish business links.

ZimTrade chief executive officer, Mr Allan Majuru, led the delegation to Lubumbashi while another business delegation embarked on a similar mission to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Understanding a market goes a long way in aiding local companies to penetrate the market successfully. We took local companies on a tour of popular markets in Lubumbashi. This will aid them in understanding the consumer behavior and the supply chains,” said ZimTrade in a twitter update.

“Lubumbashi is a growing market and possesses a lot of opportunities for Zimbabwean companies who can ride on the towns close proximity to increase trade.

“This is why the trade mission is important because it makes it easier for local companies to develop viable linkages.”

The country’s trade development and promotion agency said the trade mission was delightful as Zimbabwe used the opportunity to showcase some of its quality products to DRC businesses.

Due to the top quality of local products, ZimTrade said the DRC market has urged Zimbabwean exporters to trade more with Lubumbashi and their businesses are keen to take part in this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), slated for July.