JUST IN: ZimTrade targets small businesses, youth exporters

Business Reporter

THE empowerment of youths and small to medium enterprises (SME)’s in realising export benefits is essential for creating sustainable trade and economic trade, ZimTrade has said.

In view of wider market opportunities to be opened up under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, the country’s trade development agency says capacity development and empowerment projects should be accelerated to ensure the country benefits more.

“Policies that boost the participation of women, youth and other marginalised groups in global commerce can make trade more inclusive and promote economic empowerment,” it said.

“A focus on youth trade is particularly important for creating sustainable trade. At the same time, empowering SME’s can contribute to employment generation and skills development of the same youth demographic, creating a sustainable environment for the advancement of trade.”

ZimTrade last year initiated an export capacity development programme called the “Eagles’ Nest” an incubation project that aims to empower youth owned companies through various technical interventions, training and mentorship.

The intervention targets marginalized demographics across the country with particular focus on SMEs, youths and women. Ultimately, it seeks to ensure youths and SMEs can compete successfully on the export markets by instilling an export culture for their businesses.

About 100 youth-owned businesses participated at the first phase and are being screened with the view of picking the best business pitches for further assistance.

The second phase began at the beginning of November last year and has been completed, leaving 16 successful youth-owned companies that will go through intensive capacity building training to assist them in advancing their products for the export market.